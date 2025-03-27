Trump Distances From Security Leak Controversy
President Donald Trump distanced himself from the controversy over leaked U.S. attack plans, placing responsibility on National Security Adviser Mike Waltz. Trump cleared Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of involvement in the incident during comments made in the Oval Office.
In a statement made from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump distanced himself from recent accusations regarding leaked U.S. attack plans against the Houthis.
Trump pointed the finger at National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, indicating that he bore responsibility for the leak. "It was Mike, I guess, I always thought it was Mike," Trump remarked to reporters.
In his comments, the president defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, asserting his absence of involvement. "How do you bring Hegseth into it? He had nothing to do with it," Trump declared, aiming to clarify any misplaced accusations.
