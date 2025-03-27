Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kunal Kamra's Stand-Up; Political Leaders and Comedians Clash

NCP-SP's Seema Malik criticizes Shiv Sena workers for vandalizing Mumbai's Habitat Club over Kunal Kamra's performance, emphasizing respect for freedoms and sentiments. Amid police scrutiny, political figures like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denounce Kamra's satire as detrimental to free speech, questioning its impact on democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:25 IST
NCP-SP National Spokesperson Seema Malik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party's Seema Malik has openly criticized Shiv Sena activists following their vandalism of the Habitat Club in Mumbai, an incident triggered by a performance from stand-up artist Kunal Kamra. Malik highlighted the unwarranted nature of this response, emphasizing that it unfairly targeted not only Kamra but also the comedy club that hosts an array of artists.

Malik, who refrained from assessing Kamra's comedic content directly, underscored the necessity of respecting diverse opinions and feelings in society. She reflected on India's democratic values, particularly freedom of speech, noting that the Prime Minister advocates for criticism as a democratic cornerstone. Malik maintained her disapproval of the Shiv Sena's actions, calling them a transgression of legal norms.

The controversy intensifies as Mumbai Police summon comedian Kunal Kamra over a joke perceived to slur Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, labeling him a 'gaddar' or traitor. Kamra faced further scrutiny for his satirical takes on various public figures, drawing ire from political entities, and prompting police to explore potential violations. Mumbai's political landscape grapples with questions of free speech and its boundaries as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis articulate the state's stance against perceived misuse of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

