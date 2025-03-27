Safe Passage Granted: Ex-President Martinelli Heads to Nicaragua

In a significant development, Panama's government has granted safe passage for former President Ricardo Martinelli to travel to Nicaragua. This announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

This decision comes as Nicaragua has offered asylum to Martinelli. Panama's Foreign Minister, Javier Martinez-Acha, emphasized that the safe conduct is provided strictly for humanitarian purposes, underlining the region's commitment to humane governance.

As the international community watches closely, Martinelli's journey to Nicaragua represents a critical juncture in Panama's international relations, highlighting the complexities of asylum and political refuge.

