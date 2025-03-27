Left Menu

Safe Passage Granted: Ex-President Martinelli Heads to Nicaragua

The Panamanian government has approved former President Ricardo Martinelli's passage to Nicaragua. This decision acknowledges the asylum granted by Nicaragua and is justified on humanitarian grounds, as stated by Panama's Foreign Minister Javier Martinez-Acha during a recent press conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:56 IST
In a significant development, Panama's government has granted safe passage for former President Ricardo Martinelli to travel to Nicaragua. This announcement was made during a press conference on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing diplomatic dialogue.

This decision comes as Nicaragua has offered asylum to Martinelli. Panama's Foreign Minister, Javier Martinez-Acha, emphasized that the safe conduct is provided strictly for humanitarian purposes, underlining the region's commitment to humane governance.

As the international community watches closely, Martinelli's journey to Nicaragua represents a critical juncture in Panama's international relations, highlighting the complexities of asylum and political refuge.

