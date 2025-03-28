Trump Withdraws UN Ambassador Pick to Protect GOP Majority

U.S. President Donald Trump has withdrawn his nomination for a new ambassador to the United Nations, citing the need to preserve the Republican Party's slim majority in the House of Representatives. Republican Representative Elise Stefanik had been nominated but will retain her Congressional seat following Trump's decision.

Trump emphasized the critical nature of maintaining every Republican seat, particularly as the House holds a delicate 218-213 majority. This strategic move comes as the GOP gears up to push forward key legislative measures, including tax cuts and tackling national debt issues.

With Dorothy Shea currently acting as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., the administration has not yet announced a new nominee. Meanwhile, Trump's disengagement from various U.N. agencies continues as part of his broader policy agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)