Left Menu

Autopsy expert says Diego Maradona was in agony in the hours before his death

AP KHS KHS

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 28-03-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 09:31 IST
Autopsy expert says Diego Maradona was in agony in the hours before his death

One of the forensic experts responsible for performing Diego Maradona's autopsy said the Argentine soccer great suffered agony for at least 12 hours before he died and noted that ''any doctor'' should have noticed symptoms several days earlier.

Carlos Cassinelli, director of Forensic Medicine at the Scientific Police Superintendency, on Thursday provided details of the autopsy performed the day of Maradona's death — Nov. 25, 2020 — during home hospitalization in a house located in the Buenos Aires municipality of Tigre.

''The heart was completely covered in fat and blood clots, which indicate agony," the specialist said during the homicide trial for seven health professionals.

The autopsy concluded that Maradona died from acute pulmonary edema secondary to congestive heart failure.

''This is a patient who had been collecting water over the days; that's not acute. This was something that was foreseeable,'' Cassinelli said. ''Any doctor examining a patient would find this.'' According to the prosecution, the accused professionals — a neurosurgeon, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, doctors, and nurses — who were caring for Maradona during his convalescence failed to provide adequate medical care, which allegedly led to his death.

During the investigation, several witnesses testified that they noticed Maradona's face and abdomen were excessively swollen.

Among those on trial are Leopoldo Luque, Maradona's personal physician for the last four years of his life, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who prescribed medication that Maradona took until the time of his death. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025