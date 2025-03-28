Controversy Surrounds BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' Initiative Amid Taxpayer Funding Concerns

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has voiced her support for Uddhav Thackeray's recent remarks, which criticize the distribution of 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits. Chaturvedi argued that these gifts, funded by taxpayer money, erroneously credit Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting concerns over politicization and polarization efforts.

Uddhav Thackeray's attack on the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' initiative accused the party of veering away from its Hindutva roots and pursuing 'satta jihad' or power politics. He branded the scheme as 'Saugat-e-Satta,' alleging it aims to garner electoral support in Bihar through appeasement tactics.

Defending the scheme, Union Minister Chirag Paswan and other BJP allies claimed it aligns with the government's inclusive development mission. However, the opposition views the timely rollout of the kits as a politically motivated maneuver with the impending elections in Bihar. The BJP aims to reach 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims through this campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)