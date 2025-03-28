Left Menu

South Sudan's Political Turmoil: Arrest of Riek Machar Sparks International Concern

Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President, faces arrest amid rising tensions with President Salva Kiir. His detention raises fears of renewed conflict, voiding a 2018 peace agreement. International figures, including Kenyan emissaries, intervene to prevent escalation, while significant global attention intensifies on South Sudan's political stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 20:41 IST
South Sudan's Political Turmoil: Arrest of Riek Machar Sparks International Concern

Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President, is under arrest, heightening concerns of escalating conflict with President Salva Kiir's administration. This development threatens the stability established by a 2018 peace accord, which ended years of civil war. Information Minister Michael Makuei announced Machar's arrest, accusing him of undermining peace efforts.

The situation has drawn international alarm, prompting diplomatic responses including the United Nations' warning of potential relapse into conflict. Kenya has dispatched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a special envoy to mediate, given the risk of conflict between Machar's loyalists and Kiir's forces. Machar's camp warns that his detention undermines the peace agreement.

The international community, with countries such as the U.S., Britain, and Germany scaling back operations in South Sudan, remains closely monitoring the country's political atmosphere. Recent military actions by President Kiir, including inviting Ugandan troops and nominating new political figures, underscore the complexities of the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025