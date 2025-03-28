South Sudan's Political Turmoil: Arrest of Riek Machar Sparks International Concern

Riek Machar, South Sudan's First Vice President, is under arrest, heightening concerns of escalating conflict with President Salva Kiir's administration. This development threatens the stability established by a 2018 peace accord, which ended years of civil war. Information Minister Michael Makuei announced Machar's arrest, accusing him of undermining peace efforts.

The situation has drawn international alarm, prompting diplomatic responses including the United Nations' warning of potential relapse into conflict. Kenya has dispatched former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a special envoy to mediate, given the risk of conflict between Machar's loyalists and Kiir's forces. Machar's camp warns that his detention undermines the peace agreement.

The international community, with countries such as the U.S., Britain, and Germany scaling back operations in South Sudan, remains closely monitoring the country's political atmosphere. Recent military actions by President Kiir, including inviting Ugandan troops and nominating new political figures, underscore the complexities of the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)