Bangladesh and China Forge Strengthened Alliances Amid New Agreements

China and Bangladesh have solidified their strategic partnership by signing nine agreements following a pivotal meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The agreements span economic and technical cooperation, cultural exchanges, and water management projects, including the Teesta River Comprehensive Management Project.

Both nations discussed the importance of stability and peace, with Yunus urging China to play a greater role in regional stability. The Chinese government committed to investments, loans, and grants amounting to USD 2.1 billion, further enhancing their bilateral cooperation.

Additionally, China promised Bangladesh zero-tariff facilities for their goods until 2028 and reiterated interest in developing a Free Trade Agreement. This meeting marks the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, with Yunus advocating for a strategic master plan for water management, solidifying Bangladesh's ties with a key regional ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)