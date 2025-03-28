Left Menu

Zelenskiy Stands Firm on U.S. Minerals Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has stated that a revised U.S. minerals deal is significantly different from a previous framework and necessitates legal evaluation. He emphasized that Ukraine would reject any agreement that jeopardizes its EU integration.

Updated: 28-03-2025 22:12 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concerns over a new minerals deal proposition from the United States. On Friday, Zelenskiy remarked that the draft is "entirely different" from prior agreements and requires a thorough legal assessment.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy underscored that Ukraine remains committed to its European Union integration. He stressed that any deal threatening this objective would not be accepted.

This development underscores the complexities of international agreements and highlights Ukraine's strategic priorities in its diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

