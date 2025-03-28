Zelenskiy Stands Firm on U.S. Minerals Deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concerns over a new minerals deal proposition from the United States. On Friday, Zelenskiy remarked that the draft is "entirely different" from prior agreements and requires a thorough legal assessment.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Zelenskiy underscored that Ukraine remains committed to its European Union integration. He stressed that any deal threatening this objective would not be accepted.

This development underscores the complexities of international agreements and highlights Ukraine's strategic priorities in its diplomatic engagements.

