Rajasthan's Path to Prosperity: A Commitment to Development and Governance

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated his government's commitment to transforming Rajasthan into a prosperous state. Speaking at the 'Vikas and Sushasan Utsav', he emphasized inclusive growth and criticized the previous government. Initiatives for industry promotion and schemes worth Rs 10,000 crore were announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has pledged to propel Rajasthan toward prosperity and development. He addressed the 'Vikas and Sushasan Utsav', part of the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations in Bhilwara.

Sharma highlighted the importance of inclusive governance, saying that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' serve as the guiding principles for his administration. He took a critical stance against the former Congress government, accusing it of fostering an environment marked by women's harassment, power shortages, and economic mismanagement.

The Chief Minister revealed ambitious plans, including ensuring daytime electricity for farmers by 2027 and promoting industrial growth. He launched the Rajasthan Journalist Health Coverage Scheme and new medical app, and announced development projects valued at Rs 10,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

