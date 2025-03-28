Left Menu

Monarchist Protests Rock Kathmandu: Clash with Security Forces

In Kathmandu, pro-monarchy protests led to two deaths and 30 injuries, prompting authorities to impose a curfew. Demonstrators attacked political offices and media outlets, leading to clashes with police. The unrest comes amid calls for the restoration of Nepal's monarchy, abolished in 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:35 IST
Monarchist Protests Rock Kathmandu: Clash with Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In an escalating wave of unrest in Kathmandu, pro-monarchy demonstrations turned fatal, resulting in two deaths and more than 30 injuries. Authorities swiftly responded by deploying the Army and imposing a strict curfew to curb the violence.

The protest erupted into chaos as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, attacking political offices, torching vehicles, and vandalizing media properties. The unrest underscores tensions in Nepal as monarchists demand a return to the monarchy, abolished in 2008.

The situation remains tense as Prime Minister K P Oli convenes an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis, while the Ministry of Home Affairs condemns the violence, vowing to hold perpetrators accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025