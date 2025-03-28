Monarchist Protests Rock Kathmandu: Clash with Security Forces

In an escalating wave of unrest in Kathmandu, pro-monarchy demonstrations turned fatal, resulting in two deaths and more than 30 injuries. Authorities swiftly responded by deploying the Army and imposing a strict curfew to curb the violence.

The protest erupted into chaos as demonstrators clashed with security personnel, attacking political offices, torching vehicles, and vandalizing media properties. The unrest underscores tensions in Nepal as monarchists demand a return to the monarchy, abolished in 2008.

The situation remains tense as Prime Minister K P Oli convenes an emergency cabinet meeting to address the crisis, while the Ministry of Home Affairs condemns the violence, vowing to hold perpetrators accountable.

