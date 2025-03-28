Left Menu

U.S. Offers Aid to Myanmar after Earthquake

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has spoken with Myanmar officials regarding the recent earthquake. He stated that the U.S. administration plans to provide assistance to the affected region, detailing his intention to help during a press conference at the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:00 IST
U.S. Offers Aid to Myanmar after Earthquake
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to the recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed communication with officials in the affected region. The President expressed his administration's commitment to assist Myanmar during this difficult time.

'We're going to be helping,' President Trump declared to reporters during a White House briefing on Friday.

This statement comes as part of ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts to provide international aid in response to natural disasters, emphasizing the country's role in global humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025