U.S. Offers Aid to Myanmar after Earthquake

In response to the recent devastating earthquake in Myanmar, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed communication with officials in the affected region. The President expressed his administration's commitment to assist Myanmar during this difficult time.

'We're going to be helping,' President Trump declared to reporters during a White House briefing on Friday.

This statement comes as part of ongoing U.S. diplomatic efforts to provide international aid in response to natural disasters, emphasizing the country's role in global humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)