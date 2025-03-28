Arrest of South Sudan's Vice President Stirs Tensions

South Sudan's First Vice President, Riek Machar, has been detained on charges of attempting to incite rebellion, according to a government announcement on Friday. This confirmation has led to international concerns about the risk of reigniting civil war.

The arrest, reported on Wednesday, drew calls for calm, with Kenya sending former prime minister Raila Odinga to mediate. Machar's arrest has been criticized by his party, arguing it undermines the 2018 peace agreement that halted a five-year conflict between factions loyal to President Salva Kiir and Machar.

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei stated that Machar and his allies would face investigation. Meanwhile, clashes between both sides have continued, and the international community urges prioritizing the South Sudanese people's welfare amidst these political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)