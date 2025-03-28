New Vision of Progress: Crushing Terrorism and Catalyzing Development in J&K

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh announced a decisive move against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a development-centric vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chugh paid tribute to security personnel who died in a Kathua encounter, pointing fingers at Pakistan's ISI for attempting to disrupt peace in the region. He highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects, marking a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's history, including the launch of the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Srinagar.

BJP leaders stressed that Pakistan's infiltration attempts would be strongly countered, ensuring that terrorism is replaced by tourism and development, post-Article 370 abrogation. They praised security forces for thwarting these threats, affirming a commitment to ongoing stability and growth in the region.

