New Vision of Progress: Crushing Terrorism and Catalyzing Development in J&K
BJP leaders assert that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir will be crushed under the progressive vision of Prime Minister Modi. Infrastructure projects, including the world's highest railway bridge, are part of transforming J&K. They stress that Pakistan's disruptive efforts will be thwarted, ensuring stability and prosperity in the region.
- Country:
- India
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh announced a decisive move against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a development-centric vision spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chugh paid tribute to security personnel who died in a Kathua encounter, pointing fingers at Pakistan's ISI for attempting to disrupt peace in the region. He highlighted upcoming infrastructure projects, marking a new chapter in Jammu and Kashmir's history, including the launch of the Vande Bharat train from Delhi to Srinagar.
BJP leaders stressed that Pakistan's infiltration attempts would be strongly countered, ensuring that terrorism is replaced by tourism and development, post-Article 370 abrogation. They praised security forces for thwarting these threats, affirming a commitment to ongoing stability and growth in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vietnam Considers Duty Revisions to Ease U.S. Trade Tensions
High-Stakes Decision: South Korea Braces for Constitutional Court Ruling
Shiv Sena District President Mangat Rai Manga Shot Dead Amid Rising Tensions
Newsmax Settles Defamation Suit Over Election Misinformation
Tragic Collision at Chandigarh-Zirakpur: Three Lives Lost