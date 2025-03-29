Left Menu

UN Address by Maduro: A Call for Migrants' Release

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro appealed to the UN for support concerning Venezuelan migrants deported by the U.S. to El Salvador. The deportations, currently challenged legally, involve alleged gang members. The Venezuelan government seeks to restore migrants' rights amid accusations of political repression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 02:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro engaged in discussions with the United Nations this week to secure assistance for Venezuelan migrants recently deported by the United States to a well-known prison in El Salvador. The Venezuelan government emphasized its request for UN support in facilitating their release.

The deportations, carried out in mid-March, have sparked a legal controversy. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold the use of an old statute to expedite the deportation of individuals alleged to be Venezuelan gang members. Families of the deported have denied these allegations.

In conversations held with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, Maduro emphasized a commitment to restoring the migrants' human rights. The UN representatives assured the activation of all mechanisms to address the alleged rights violations.

