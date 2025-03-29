Trump's Trade War: Intensifying the Tariff Tactics
U.S. President Donald Trump is urging a more aggressive stance on tariffs as part of escalating trade actions. Despite opposition, he insists on reshaping the economy through sweeping measures, including a potential universal tariff. Trump believes tariffs benefit the U.S. by reviving manufacturing jobs.
In a move that could significantly escalate global trade tensions, President Donald Trump is advocating for an aggressive tariff strategy, as reported by the Washington Post. Trump's push for tougher trade measures comes despite opposition from Wall Street and Capitol Hill allies urging a more measured approach.
According to sources familiar with the situation, Trump is considering implementing a universal tariff on most imports, a move aimed at reshaping the U.S. economy. The White House has not yet commented on these deliberations. Trump's dissatisfaction with his first-term tariff strategy and desire for more comprehensive trade actions appear to underscore his current stance.
While Trump believes tariffs will drive the return of manufacturing jobs and boost government revenue, he is open to bilateral agreements exempting countries from U.S. tariffs. However, such deals would only be entertained after reciprocal tariffs are announced on April 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
