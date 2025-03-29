Heightened Security Concerns in Syria During Eid el-Fitr

The U.S. has issued a cautionary alert regarding an elevated risk of attacks in Syria coinciding with the Eid el-Fitr holiday, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan.

Authorities in Syria report the recent detention of several militant cells accused of plotting assaults across the country. Security tensions remain high following the ousting of President Bashar Assad by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in December, raising concerns over potential attacks.

The U.S. State Department highlighted that possible targets could include embassies, international bodies, and public institutions in Damascus. Despite the Islamic State's significant defeat in 2019, sleeper cells continue to claim attacks in the northeast, controlled by US-backed Kurdish-led forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)