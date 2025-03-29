TTP Declares Eid Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
The banned militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr. The ceasefire aims to allow people in Pakistan to celebrate peacefully, but TTP warns it will defend itself if attacked. The truce follows increased terror attacks blamed on TTP.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has declared a three-day unilateral ceasefire to coincide with the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The ceasefire is intended to provide a peaceful environment for the Pakistani people during the holiday, despite recent escalations in violence linked to the group.
TTP's spokesperson, Muhammad Khurasani, announced that the ceasefire would be observed from March 30 to April 1, contingent upon the sighting of the moon. The leadership of the group has instructed its fighters to refrain from actions during the holiday but warned of defense if provoked.
Despite this temporary truce, tensions remain high as Pakistan has seen a rise in terror attacks since the TTP ended its previous ceasefire in November 2022. The group, active along the Afghan–Pakistani border, shares its ideology with the Afghan Taliban.
