Parliamentary Procedures Under Scrutiny: Concerns Raised in Lok Sabha

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, a Congress MP from Telangana, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as troubling developments in the Indian Parliament. Speaking out on Saturday, Reddy indicated that concerns were conveyed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the perceived neglect of parliamentary proprieties by the ruling NDA government.

Reddy, representing Bhongir in the Lok Sabha, highlighted several key issues raised in a letter submitted to the Speaker on March 27. Among the allegations were the non-appointment of a Deputy Speaker, the alleged denial of speaking opportunities to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and instances where opposition microphones were reportedly switched off.

The MP further noted the neglect of Business Advisory Committee decisions, the absence of discussions under Rule 193, and the disregard for private members' bills and resolutions. Reddy emphasized that ignoring the convention of allowing the Opposition Leader to speak disrupts parliamentary tradition and limits healthy debate.

