Left Menu

Parliamentary Procedures Under Scrutiny: Concerns Raised in Lok Sabha

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, an MP from Telangana, expressed urgent concerns to Speaker Om Birla regarding alleged neglect of parliamentary procedures by the NDA government. The issues include non-appointment of a Deputy Speaker, denial of speaking opportunities to the opposition, and disregard for Business Advisory Committee decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:42 IST
Parliamentary Procedures Under Scrutiny: Concerns Raised in Lok Sabha
Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, a Congress MP from Telangana, has sounded the alarm over what he describes as troubling developments in the Indian Parliament. Speaking out on Saturday, Reddy indicated that concerns were conveyed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the perceived neglect of parliamentary proprieties by the ruling NDA government.

Reddy, representing Bhongir in the Lok Sabha, highlighted several key issues raised in a letter submitted to the Speaker on March 27. Among the allegations were the non-appointment of a Deputy Speaker, the alleged denial of speaking opportunities to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and instances where opposition microphones were reportedly switched off.

The MP further noted the neglect of Business Advisory Committee decisions, the absence of discussions under Rule 193, and the disregard for private members' bills and resolutions. Reddy emphasized that ignoring the convention of allowing the Opposition Leader to speak disrupts parliamentary tradition and limits healthy debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025