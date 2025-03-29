Chouhan Champions Rural Development and Agricultural Support
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showcased government efforts for rural welfare at a roadshow in Bhairunda village, Madhya Pradesh. Highlighting the success of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he contrasted Modi government's support for agriculture with UPA's hikes in fertiliser prices, noting substantial subsidy provisions for farmers.
- Country:
- India
Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday showcased the government's dedication to rural welfare during a roadshow in Bhairunda village, Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.
Chouhan highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana's success, noting that approximately 35,000 houses have been provided to beneficiaries in the Sehore district. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the Modi government's commitment to elevating farmers' income through various initiatives.
The Union Minister criticized the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure for the significant rise in fertiliser prices, in contrast to the Modi administration's policies. He praised the current administration for maintaining stable prices by allocating Rs 1.75 lakh crore in subsidies, ensuring affordability for farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Visit to Sri Lanka
Congress did not allow peace in Assam; PM Modi restored it, developed infra and ensured employment for youth: Amit Shah.
Shiv Sena MP Urges PM Modi to Watch 'Chhava' and Challenge Golwalkar's Views
BJP govt wants safe, peaceful and beautiful Mizoram, PM Modi overseeing progress of development projects here: Amit Shah in Aizawl.
Along with development of Northeast, PM Modi has ensured unprecedented peace in region: Amit Shah in Aizawl.