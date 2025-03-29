Left Menu

Chouhan Champions Rural Development and Agricultural Support

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan showcased government efforts for rural welfare at a roadshow in Bhairunda village, Madhya Pradesh. Highlighting the success of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he contrasted Modi government's support for agriculture with UPA's hikes in fertiliser prices, noting substantial subsidy provisions for farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:34 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Sehore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday showcased the government's dedication to rural welfare during a roadshow in Bhairunda village, Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana's success, noting that approximately 35,000 houses have been provided to beneficiaries in the Sehore district. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the Modi government's commitment to elevating farmers' income through various initiatives.

The Union Minister criticized the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure for the significant rise in fertiliser prices, in contrast to the Modi administration's policies. He praised the current administration for maintaining stable prices by allocating Rs 1.75 lakh crore in subsidies, ensuring affordability for farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

