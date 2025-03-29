Chouhan Champions Rural Development and Agricultural Support

Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday showcased the government's dedication to rural welfare during a roadshow in Bhairunda village, Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana's success, noting that approximately 35,000 houses have been provided to beneficiaries in the Sehore district. Speaking to the media, he emphasized the Modi government's commitment to elevating farmers' income through various initiatives.

The Union Minister criticized the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure for the significant rise in fertiliser prices, in contrast to the Modi administration's policies. He praised the current administration for maintaining stable prices by allocating Rs 1.75 lakh crore in subsidies, ensuring affordability for farmers.

