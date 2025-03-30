Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Iran Rejects Direct Talks with the US

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announces Tehran's rejection of direct negotiations with the US following a letter from President Donald Trump. The decision, amid ongoing tensions and Iran's advancing nuclear program, suggests a preference for indirect talks, as global concerns mount over potential military confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian declared on Sunday that Tehran has dismissed the prospect of direct dialogue with the United States. This comes in the wake of a letter from President Donald Trump concerning Iran's advancing nuclear capabilities.

President Pezeshkian's statement marks the first official commentary on Iran's refusal, indicating a rise in tensions between the two nations. While direct talks are off the table, Pezeshkian noted that Tehran remains open to the possibility of indirect negotiations, though it remains unclear if Trump will entertain this route.

The backdrop of this refusal is a landscape of increasing worry in Washington and Israel about Iran potentially developing nuclear weapons, which has echoed fears of military escalation as Iran enriches uranium to near weapons-grade levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

