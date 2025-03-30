Left Menu

Political Clash Over Bihar's Development: Amit Shah & Tejashwi Yadav Exchange Barbs

Ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, Amit Shah and Tejashwi Yadav clash over development claims. Shah highlights BJP’s infrastructure efforts, while Yadav criticizes unfulfilled electoral promises. RJD's Misa Bharti accuses Shah of ignoring Lalu Yadav’s contributions. The exchange intensifies as Bihar's poll battle heats up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:33 IST
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav sparred over the development narrative in the state. Yadav accused Shah of making hollow electoral promises, lacking clarity on financial contributions to Bihar's development.

RJD MP Misa Bharti further challenged Shah's assertions, highlighting Lalu Prasad Yadav's contributions during his tenure as Railway Minister, notably in educational and industrial development. She criticized Shah's oversight of historical facts before his Patna visit.

In response, Shah critiqued Lalu Yadav's governance from 1990-2005 as a period plagued by misgovernance and corruption, citing the infamous fodder scam. Meanwhile, Shah commended current efforts under Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar, emphasizing progress in infrastructure, agriculture, and industry revitalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

