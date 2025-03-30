Political Clash Over Bihar's Development: Amit Shah & Tejashwi Yadav Exchange Barbs
Ahead of Bihar's Assembly elections, Amit Shah and Tejashwi Yadav clash over development claims. Shah highlights BJP’s infrastructure efforts, while Yadav criticizes unfulfilled electoral promises. RJD's Misa Bharti accuses Shah of ignoring Lalu Yadav’s contributions. The exchange intensifies as Bihar's poll battle heats up.
- Country:
- India
In a heated exchange ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav sparred over the development narrative in the state. Yadav accused Shah of making hollow electoral promises, lacking clarity on financial contributions to Bihar's development.
RJD MP Misa Bharti further challenged Shah's assertions, highlighting Lalu Prasad Yadav's contributions during his tenure as Railway Minister, notably in educational and industrial development. She criticized Shah's oversight of historical facts before his Patna visit.
In response, Shah critiqued Lalu Yadav's governance from 1990-2005 as a period plagued by misgovernance and corruption, citing the infamous fodder scam. Meanwhile, Shah commended current efforts under Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar, emphasizing progress in infrastructure, agriculture, and industry revitalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nitish Kumar Addresses Reserved Seats Controversy in Bihar
Bihar Assembly Disruption: CM Nitish Kumar Slams Mobile Phone Use
Political Tussle in Bihar: Nitish Kumar vs. Rabri Devi
Opposition Outcry: Nitish Kumar's National Anthem Gaffe Sparks Controversy
Controversy Erupts Over Nitish Kumar's Alleged Disrespect