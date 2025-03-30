Strategic Discussions Amidst Bihar Poll Buzz
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed election strategies with NDA partners ahead of the assembly polls. The meeting took place at Kumar's residence, with coalition strength as the primary agenda. Various political leaders, including Chirag Paswan, participated, emphasizing coalition unity.
In a strategic meeting, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in detailed discussions with NDA partners, focusing on the strategy for the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled later this year.
Hosted at 1, Anne Marg, Kumar's official residence, the discussions were centered on strengthening the coalition, as highlighted by Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who spoke briefly to journalists after the event. Despite his party's absence in the state assembly, Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) demands recognition owing to its impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Senior NDA leaders attended the meeting, reflecting the coalition's commitment to unity. Speculation exists regarding Kumar's continued leadership role due to health rumors, but his historical tenure as NDA's key figure in Bihar reinforces his position. The BJP's stance on his leadership remains a topic of observation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
