Left Menu

Government Honors Fallen Kathua Heroes with Jobs and Memorials

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visited the families of two fallen policemen in Kathua district, announcing government jobs, financial aid, and memorial gates in their honor. The initiative also includes renaming schools as a tribute. Singh emphasized the nation's gratitude towards its security forces during his visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:47 IST
Government Honors Fallen Kathua Heroes with Jobs and Memorials
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid his respects to the families of Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh, two policemen killed in an encounter in Kathua district, by announcing government jobs for their kin.

He further revealed that each family will receive up to Rs 70 lakh in financial aid, alongside memorial gates funded by the MP fund. Dr. Singh, while on a visit from Odisha, affirmed that wives of the policemen would gain employment as per SRO provisions.

Dr. Singh proposed renaming local schools to honor the martyrs, underscoring the government's commitment to development and public welfare through upcoming projects like a new bridge in Udhampur. He reiterated the country's gratitude to its security forces for their sacrifices over generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025