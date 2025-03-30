Government Honors Fallen Kathua Heroes with Jobs and Memorials
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh visited the families of two fallen policemen in Kathua district, announcing government jobs, financial aid, and memorial gates in their honor. The initiative also includes renaming schools as a tribute. Singh emphasized the nation's gratitude towards its security forces during his visit.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh paid his respects to the families of Jaswant Singh and Balwinder Singh, two policemen killed in an encounter in Kathua district, by announcing government jobs for their kin.
He further revealed that each family will receive up to Rs 70 lakh in financial aid, alongside memorial gates funded by the MP fund. Dr. Singh, while on a visit from Odisha, affirmed that wives of the policemen would gain employment as per SRO provisions.
Dr. Singh proposed renaming local schools to honor the martyrs, underscoring the government's commitment to development and public welfare through upcoming projects like a new bridge in Udhampur. He reiterated the country's gratitude to its security forces for their sacrifices over generations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
