Tensions Rise as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Russian Oil

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict by threatening tariffs on Russian oil. Trump aims to pressure Putin into negotiations for a ceasefire. His comments signal potential economic measures against countries buying Russian oil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:38 IST
In a bold move amid escalating tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump declared his frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Trump threatened secondary tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on Russian oil purchaser if Moscow doesn't cooperate in ending the war that began in February 2022.

Speaking to NBC News, Trump criticized Putin's recent remarks questioning Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's credibility. The U.S. leader hinted these economic measures could be imposed within weeks if a peace deal isn't reached soon, targeting countries like China and India that buy Russian oil.

Although Moscow has not yet responded to Trump's potential sanctions, the Kremlin has historically dismissed Western sanctions as illegal. Trump plans to discuss the situation with Putin this week while continuing efforts to push for new elections in Ukraine, amidst broader diplomatic engagements and domestic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

