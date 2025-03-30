Left Menu

Tripura's CM Saha Emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Tripura CM Manik Saha underscored his government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption after tuning into PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program. The discussion covered national and international topics, celebrating unity in diversity. Saha urged proactive organ donation awareness and highlighted support for Divyangjans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:45 IST
Tripura's CM Saha Emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated the state's unwavering stance against corruption on Sunday after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 120th Mann Ki Baat session.

Listening from Bardowali Mandal, Saha noted how PM Modi's broadcast sheds light on numerous issues unknown to many, both within India and internationally. Modi's mentions of receiving Poila Boishakh festivities were highlighted as examples of India's diverse unity. The recent program touched on topics like Para Games and Pariksha Pe Charcha, with Saha pointing out a South Tripura student's memorable meeting with PM Modi, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

Moreover, CM Saha highlighted organ donation initiatives with the MOHAN Foundation, stressing the necessity for public representatives to foster awareness about the cause. SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das was also in attendance during this clarion call for action. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025