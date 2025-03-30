Tripura's CM Saha Emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption, Inspired by PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat
Tripura CM Manik Saha underscored his government's zero-tolerance stance on corruption after tuning into PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program. The discussion covered national and international topics, celebrating unity in diversity. Saha urged proactive organ donation awareness and highlighted support for Divyangjans.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reiterated the state's unwavering stance against corruption on Sunday after attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 120th Mann Ki Baat session.
Listening from Bardowali Mandal, Saha noted how PM Modi's broadcast sheds light on numerous issues unknown to many, both within India and internationally. Modi's mentions of receiving Poila Boishakh festivities were highlighted as examples of India's diverse unity. The recent program touched on topics like Para Games and Pariksha Pe Charcha, with Saha pointing out a South Tripura student's memorable meeting with PM Modi, emphasizing the government's zero-tolerance approach to corruption.
Moreover, CM Saha highlighted organ donation initiatives with the MOHAN Foundation, stressing the necessity for public representatives to foster awareness about the cause. SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das was also in attendance during this clarion call for action. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
