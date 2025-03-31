Panama Rejects Interpol Alert for Asylum-Seeking Ex-President

Panama's police force has declined an Interpol request to add former President Ricardo Martinelli to the international policing body's database. Officials cited regulations that prohibit issuing red alerts for individuals with refugee or political asylum status.

On the previous Thursday, a high-ranking Panamanian government official announced that President Martinelli had been granted safe passage to Nicaragua, a country that has extended asylum to him amid legal uncertainties.

This decision underscores the complex legal landscape surrounding political asylum seekers and raises questions about international policing norms and procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)