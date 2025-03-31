Elon Musk's Million Dollar Election Influence: A Political Controversy in Wisconsin

Elon Musk's political influence has taken center stage in Wisconsin as the tech billionaire distributed USD 1 million checks to two voters ahead of a pivotal Supreme Court election. The move, made during a rally in Green Bay, has been criticized for potentially swaying voter decisions and violating state laws.

Musk, wearing a symbolic cheesehead hat, emphasized the importance of the judicial race, which he has supported with over USD 20 million. The election could impact redistricting and potentially shift the balance of power by giving Democrats additional US House seats. A Democratic legal challenge to Musk's actions was dismissed by the state Supreme Court.

Musk's attorneys argue the payments promote grassroots opposition to activist judges rather than explicitly endorsing candidates. However, the controversy highlights ongoing debates around electoral influence and free speech, especially as Wisconsin's highest court prepares to rule on significant issues including abortion and voting rights.

