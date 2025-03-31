Elon Musk Ups the Stakes: Million-Dollar Checks for Wisconsin Voters

Elon Musk has taken an active role in Wisconsin's Supreme Court election by distributing million-dollar checks to voters to influence the outcome. At a rally in Green Bay, Musk offered financial incentives to those who support a conservative candidate in this high-stakes and costly judicial race.

The Tesla CEO's involvement underscores the election's significance, as it could swing the ideological balance of the court on pivotal issues such as abortion rights and labor rights. Musk aims to rally support against a liberal candidate who currently appears to have an edge, highlighting how the results could impact Republican influence in Wisconsin.

Musk's financial endeavors in this race mirror his tactics from previous elections. Despite legal challenges, his substantial monetary support, including $17.5 million in association with his group's efforts, demonstrates his commitment to shaping political outcomes in this crucial battleground state.

