Elon Musk Ups the Stakes: Million-Dollar Checks for Wisconsin Voters

Elon Musk is actively involved in Wisconsin's Supreme Court election, offering million-dollar incentives to voters. His financial contributions are aimed at supporting a conservative candidate and potentially influencing the court's ideological direction amidst pressing issues like abortion and labor rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 07:48 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk has taken an active role in Wisconsin's Supreme Court election by distributing million-dollar checks to voters to influence the outcome. At a rally in Green Bay, Musk offered financial incentives to those who support a conservative candidate in this high-stakes and costly judicial race.

The Tesla CEO's involvement underscores the election's significance, as it could swing the ideological balance of the court on pivotal issues such as abortion rights and labor rights. Musk aims to rally support against a liberal candidate who currently appears to have an edge, highlighting how the results could impact Republican influence in Wisconsin.

Musk's financial endeavors in this race mirror his tactics from previous elections. Despite legal challenges, his substantial monetary support, including $17.5 million in association with his group's efforts, demonstrates his commitment to shaping political outcomes in this crucial battleground state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

