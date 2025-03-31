Left Menu

Myanmar's Struggle: Earthquake Intensifies Crisis Amid Political Turmoil

Myanmar faces dire consequences after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit the country amid ongoing civil unrest and limited international aid. Over 1,000 deaths have been reported, with many more expected. The isolationist military junta has reluctantly sought international assistance, but USAID cuts complicate relief efforts.

Updated: 31-03-2025 11:39 IST
Myanmar is once again in turmoil. The country was struck by a 7.7-magnitude earthquake, heightening its existing political and social strife. With more than 1,000 deaths reported, the need for international aid is dire.

The earthquake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city. Even Bangkok, situated over 1,000 kilometers away, suffered substantial damage. Information about the full extent of the catastrophe has been slow to emerge due to the military junta's restrictions on media access.

This disaster comes as international aid efforts are hampered by severe cuts to USAID programs under the Trump administration. The junta has called for international help, but widespread inaccessibility to certain regions controlled by resistance groups means relief efforts are even more challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

