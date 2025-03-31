Israel Intensifies Offensive with Evacuation Orders in Rafah

The Israeli military has enacted sweeping evacuation directives for the majority of Rafah, a southern city in the Gaza Strip. The orders were delivered on Monday amidst escalating tensions.

This development comes shortly after Israel rescinded a ceasefire, resuming an aggressive air and ground campaign against Hamas forces.

The resumption of hostilities marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, deeply affecting the region's civilian population caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)