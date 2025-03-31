Israel Intensifies Offensive with Evacuation Orders in Rafah
The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for most of Rafah in the Gaza Strip following the resumption of hostilities with Hamas. The move indicates an escalation in the conflict as Israel ends a previously established ceasefire.
The Israeli military has enacted sweeping evacuation directives for the majority of Rafah, a southern city in the Gaza Strip. The orders were delivered on Monday amidst escalating tensions.
This development comes shortly after Israel rescinded a ceasefire, resuming an aggressive air and ground campaign against Hamas forces.
The resumption of hostilities marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, deeply affecting the region's civilian population caught in the crossfire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
