Left Menu

Israel Intensifies Offensive with Evacuation Orders in Rafah

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for most of Rafah in the Gaza Strip following the resumption of hostilities with Hamas. The move indicates an escalation in the conflict as Israel ends a previously established ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:51 IST
Israel Intensifies Offensive with Evacuation Orders in Rafah
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has enacted sweeping evacuation directives for the majority of Rafah, a southern city in the Gaza Strip. The orders were delivered on Monday amidst escalating tensions.

This development comes shortly after Israel rescinded a ceasefire, resuming an aggressive air and ground campaign against Hamas forces.

The resumption of hostilities marks a significant intensification in the ongoing conflict, deeply affecting the region's civilian population caught in the crossfire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025