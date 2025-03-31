Left Menu

Verdict Looms Over Le Pen in French Political Drama

A Paris court is set to deliver its verdict in an embezzlement case involving Marine Le Pen and the National Rally, accused of misusing EU funds. A guilty verdict could impact Le Pen's political future, potentially banning her from running for French presidency, with potential prison time looming.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:11 IST
Verdict Looms Over Le Pen in French Political Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

A Paris court will soon deliver its verdict on an embezzlement case potentially impacting the future of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Accused alongside 24 other National Rally officials, Le Pen faces allegations of misappropriating EU funds designated for parliamentary aides to support party activities from 2004 to 2016.

Le Pen, who denies any wrongdoing, risks being declared ineligible to run for office if found guilty—a verdict that could thwart her presidential aspirations in 2027. Despite the possibility of appeal, a declaration of ineligibility would be immediate, effectively ending her political ambitions for the time being.

The trial, which concluded last year, raised claims that Le Pen exploited a system meant to benefit the party financially. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from running for office, a scenario that could significantly alter France's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025