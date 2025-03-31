Verdict Looms Over Le Pen in French Political Drama

A Paris court will soon deliver its verdict on an embezzlement case potentially impacting the future of far-right leader Marine Le Pen. Accused alongside 24 other National Rally officials, Le Pen faces allegations of misappropriating EU funds designated for parliamentary aides to support party activities from 2004 to 2016.

Le Pen, who denies any wrongdoing, risks being declared ineligible to run for office if found guilty—a verdict that could thwart her presidential aspirations in 2027. Despite the possibility of appeal, a declaration of ineligibility would be immediate, effectively ending her political ambitions for the time being.

The trial, which concluded last year, raised claims that Le Pen exploited a system meant to benefit the party financially. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from running for office, a scenario that could significantly alter France's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)