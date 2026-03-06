Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

It was unclear from ​which countries charter flights would be departing. American citizens in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, ⁠and Israel should fill out a crisis intake form to receive information about upcoming flights and ground transportation options, Johnson said, adding that a new task ⁠force ​has helped more than 10,000 Americans with guidance since the crisis began.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 02:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 02:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday it was ramping up charter flights from the Middle East after criticism over the Trump administration's planning and ‌initial assistance to U.S. citizens trying to leave the region since the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran began. The strikes that began on Saturday and Iran's retaliatory attacks on its neighbors have led to widespread airspace closures, clogging busy aviation routes throughout the region and leaving ‌thousands stranded.

Iran has fired missiles and drones toward U.S. diplomatic facilities in the region, leading several to be ‌closed. On Thursday, the State Department announced the suspension of operations at the U.S. embassy in Kuwait, adding there had been no reported injuries to U.S. personnel. The department, headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announced on Wednesday the first U.S. government charter flight departed the region bound for ⁠the U.S., ​giving few details.

"At the direction ⁠of @SecRubio, Department of State charter flight and ground transportation operations are underway and will continue to ramp up with additional flights and ground transports taking ⁠place today," Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs Dylan Johnson said in a post on X on Thursday. It was unclear from ​which countries charter flights would be departing.

American citizens in Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, ⁠and Israel should fill out a crisis intake form to receive information about upcoming flights and ground transportation options, Johnson said, adding that a new task ⁠force ​has helped more than 10,000 Americans with guidance since the crisis began. The State Department had only issued warnings to U.S. citizens in Israel and Lebanon as tensions rose, but Iran's response has targeted U.S. missions and civilian infrastructure in ⁠many more places, including in Gulf Arab nations that are major transport hubs. U.S. security alerts for Americans in Kuwait, the ⁠United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Qatar ⁠and Bahrain went out after the conflict began. The U.S. on Monday urged Americans across 14 countries in the Middle East to immediately depart the region using "available commercial transportation" without ‌offering any U.S.-government-vouched means, ‌drawing the ire of U.S. lawmakers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept says

UPDATE 1-Flights for US citizens stuck in Middle East ramping up, State Dept...

 Global
2
Dow drops 1,000 points after oil spikes to its highest price since 2024 summer

Dow drops 1,000 points after oil spikes to its highest price since 2024 summ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, they rise'

EXCLUSIVE-Trump on rising gas prices during Iran operation: 'If they rise, t...

 Global
4
UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

UPDATE 2-Suit seeks to undo Trump approval of ByteDance TikTok US asset sale

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026