Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy: Guilty Verdict for EU Funds Misuse

In a landmark ruling on Monday, French courts found far-right leader Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, a decision that jeopardizes her aspirations for the 2027 presidential race in France.

The prosecutors, urging an immediate five-year ban from public office for Le Pen, highlight the severity of the charges by pushing for the execution of a rare 'provisional measure'. This provision, if applied, would prevent Le Pen from fulfilling her goals as a prominent political figure in France.

Judge Benedicte de Perthuis underscored that Le Pen was central to a longstanding scheme, allegedly established by her father, using EU funds to benefit her party rather than for personal enrichment. Despite these allegations, Le Pen remains defiant, dismissing the charges as politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies.)