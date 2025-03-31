Left Menu

Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy: Guilty Verdict for EU Funds Misuse

A French court found Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, potentially ending her bid for the 2027 presidential race. Prosecutors seek a five-year public office ban, stating Le Pen led a system using EU funds for party gains. Le Pen denies wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 15:40 IST
Marine Le Pen's Political Future in Jeopardy: Guilty Verdict for EU Funds Misuse
Marine Le Pen

In a landmark ruling on Monday, French courts found far-right leader Marine Le Pen guilty of misappropriating EU funds, a decision that jeopardizes her aspirations for the 2027 presidential race in France.

The prosecutors, urging an immediate five-year ban from public office for Le Pen, highlight the severity of the charges by pushing for the execution of a rare 'provisional measure'. This provision, if applied, would prevent Le Pen from fulfilling her goals as a prominent political figure in France.

Judge Benedicte de Perthuis underscored that Le Pen was central to a longstanding scheme, allegedly established by her father, using EU funds to benefit her party rather than for personal enrichment. Despite these allegations, Le Pen remains defiant, dismissing the charges as politically motivated.

