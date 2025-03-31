Left Menu

Violence in Nepal: Political Turmoil over Monarchy Movement

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli accused former king Gyanendra Shah of inciting violence and social unrest amid pro-monarchy protests. The protests resulted in two deaths and 110 injuries. Oli condemned the acts as non-political, pledging to hold offenders accountable and urging transparency in addressing these incidents.

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli has accused former king Gyanendra Shah of instigating violence during recent pro-monarchy protests, aiming to disrupt social harmony. Oli's comments, made in the House of Representatives, highlight allegations that the ex-king colluded with those evading debts, fueling societal divisions.

The protests, which have resulted in two deaths and 110 injuries, erupted in the Tinkune area. Demonstrators called for the reinstatement of the Hindu monarchy, clashing with security forces. Oli emphasized the severity of the situation, referencing acts of arson and disorder as evidence of the unrest.

Promising thorough investigation and accountability, Oli insisted that such violent actions are not political expressions. Former king Shah's involvement prompted criticism from Rastriya Prajatantra Party lawmakers, who seek the monarchy's return, reflecting the charged political climate in Nepal.

