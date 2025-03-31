Tensions Rise in Gaza: Israel's Renewed Offensive Sparks Global Concern
The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders in Rafah, hinting at a new ground operation in the southern Gaza Strip. Violent clashes have resumed following the collapse of a ceasefire with Hamas. The ongoing conflict has caused significant casualties, displacements, and destruction in Gaza.
The Israeli military has announced evacuation orders across Rafah, signaling an impending ground operation in Gaza's southernmost city. This move comes after Israel ended a ceasefire with Hamas and resumed its military actions, further escalating tensions in the region.
Since the beginning of March, Israel has halted all supplies, including food, fuel, and medicine, to Gaza's nearly 2 million residents. The blockade aims to pressure Hamas into accepting truce modifications, creating a humanitarian crisis during a period traditionally marked by Eid al-Fitr celebrations.
The conflict has resulted in substantial casualties, with the Israeli offensive killing over 50,000 Palestinians. The violence has displaced a majority of Gaza's population, leaving large areas in ruins and raising questions about reconstruction efforts. Prime Minister Netanyahu's plans to take security control in Gaza and encourage population resettlement face widespread rejection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
