Netanyahu's Qatar-Gate Dilemma: Protests and Political Turmoil
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu temporarily left his corruption trial to testify in a separate investigation dubbed 'Qatar-gate.' His aides are suspected of ties with Qatar to improve its image. Netanyahu isn't a suspect and denies the claims, which coincide with protests against his government's Gaza policies.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly exited his ongoing corruption trial on Monday to provide testimony in a separate investigation concerning possible connections between his aides and Qatar, according to Israel's public broadcaster Kan. Dubbed 'Qatar-gate,' this investigation saw the arrest of two suspects earlier that day, though details remain scant due to a court-ordered gag.
Despite not being a suspect, Netanyahu confirmed reports about his involvement and denied accusations against his aides as 'fake news.' Meanwhile, a Qatari official rejected the claims, labeling them part of a 'smear campaign' against Qatar. The investigation centers on suspected efforts by Netanyahu's aides to boost Qatar's global image, charges they deny.
Simultaneously, widespread protests erupted as a fallout of government actions against Ronen Bar, head of the domestic intelligence agency overseeing the Qatar investigation. Netanyahu's decision to replace Bar with Eli Sharvit amid backlash over security failures and suspicion undermines public confidence and fuels allegations of attempting to derail ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
