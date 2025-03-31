Left Menu

Le Pen's Political Future in Limbo: Conviction Shakes French Politics

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been convicted of embezzlement, receiving a four-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from public office. This ruling disrupts her plans for the 2027 presidential race. Her party, the National Rally, faces internal challenges as Jordan Bardella likely becomes its next frontrunner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:02 IST
Marine Le Pen

French far-right figurehead Marine Le Pen faced a major political blow on Monday when she was convicted of embezzlement and subsequently banned from running for public office for five years. This significant ruling removes her from contention in the 2027 presidential race unless she successfully appeals.

The court handed Le Pen a four-year prison sentence, half of which is suspended. Additionally, she faces a substantial fine of 100,000 euros. Appeals in the French legal system could delay the application of her sentence and fine for an extended period.

The immediate enforcement of the political ban presents a severe hurdle for Le Pen's future political ambitions, allowing Jordan Bardella, the current RN president, to rise as a potential candidate for the upcoming election. This development is causing ripples in the political landscape, signaling a potential reshuffling particularly within right-wing constituents.

