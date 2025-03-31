Power Struggle: AAP vs BJP in Delhi's Energy Crisis
AAP leader Atishi accuses Delhi's BJP government of failing to manage power supply, alleging increased outages. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva counters by asserting uninterrupted power supply is a governmental duty and accuses AAP of corruption. The contention highlights an ongoing political battle over energy management in Delhi.
AAP leader Atishi has accused the BJP government in Delhi of failing to manage the city's power supply effectively, citing a rise in outages since the party came to power last month. She argued that under the AAP leadership, power cuts were significantly reduced.
Countering the accusations, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva insisted that providing an uninterrupted power supply is a fundamental duty of any government. He accused the previous AAP administration of engaging in corrupt practices regarding electricity management.
The debate underscores the political tensions surrounding Delhi's energy sector, with both parties pointing fingers over the city's electricity woes. The BJP's return to power follows their significant victory in the February elections, ending a decade-long AAP governance.
