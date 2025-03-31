Trump's Controversial Deportation Tactics: A Clash Over Immigration Reform

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration enforcement policies, deporting 17 alleged gang members connected to Venezuela's Tren de Aragua and Central America's notorious MS-13. These individuals were transported to El Salvador by the U.S. military over the weekend, marking a significant move against organized crime.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deportations, claiming the individuals include murderers and rapists. This initiative is part of President Trump's broader strategy to tackle illegal immigration, using rarely invoked laws like the Alien Enemies Act. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that the procedure violates constitutional rights by denying due process.

While a federal appeals court recently blocked Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act, his administration continues to seek alternative legal means for deportations, appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. The case has sparked contentious debate over immigration reform and the balance between national security and civil liberties.

(With inputs from agencies.)