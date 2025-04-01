Trump Pushes for Peace: Urges Putin to End Ukraine Conflict
President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing a desire to avoid secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Trump's comments came during a press briefing inside the Oval Office, reiterating his diplomatic approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2025 03:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 03:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his wish for Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure an agreement to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
During a press briefing, Trump reiterated his position, noting that he hopes to avert the need for imposing secondary tariffs directed at purchasers of Russian oil, a policy he had previously put forth.
Trump's remarks highlight his diplomatic strategy in addressing international conflicts, aiming for resolution through negotiation rather than economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ironclad Guarantees: Russia's Demands in Ukraine Peace Deal
South Sudan Peace Deal in Crisis as Tensions Surge
White House Shifts Focus to Peace Deal Beyond US-Ukraine Minerals Pact
UK Prepares for Swift Response to Potential Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal
Power Talks: Ceasefire and Peace Deals in the Ukraine Conflict