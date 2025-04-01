Left Menu

Trump Pushes for Peace: Urges Putin to End Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing a desire to avoid secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Trump's comments came during a press briefing inside the Oval Office, reiterating his diplomatic approach.

Updated: 01-04-2025 03:56 IST
In a recent statement from the Oval Office, U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized his wish for Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure an agreement to halt the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During a press briefing, Trump reiterated his position, noting that he hopes to avert the need for imposing secondary tariffs directed at purchasers of Russian oil, a policy he had previously put forth.

Trump's remarks highlight his diplomatic strategy in addressing international conflicts, aiming for resolution through negotiation rather than economic sanctions.

