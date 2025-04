Panama Extends Safe Passage for Ex-Leader Martinelli

Panama's government has announced an extension of safe passage for former President Ricardo Martinelli, allowing him to continue his journey to Nicaragua. The extension, granted for an additional three days, facilitates Martinelli's move to Nicaragua, where he has been granted asylum.

Martinelli, who has been convicted in Panama for money laundering, faces a prison sentence exceeding a decade. Despite his conviction, Martinelli has managed to secure asylum in Nicaragua.

This development comes as Panama seeks to ensure Martinelli's compliance with asylum procedures while balancing international diplomatic considerations with Nicaragua.

(With inputs from agencies.)