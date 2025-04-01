Left Menu

BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Keeping a Watch on Myanmar's Junta

The upcoming BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok is set to include leaders from all member countries. However, uncertainty surrounds the attendance of Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, following an earthquake. Thailand has suggested he might attend remotely. The summit is scheduled for April 2-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:12 IST
BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Keeping a Watch on Myanmar's Junta
  • Thailand

Member countries of the BIMSTEC grouping are preparing for this week's summit in Bangkok, but questions linger about the attendance of Myanmar's junta leader.

Following an earthquake, Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing might join the summit remotely, according to Thailand's foreign ministry.

The summit, running from April 2-4, will see participation from Thailand, Myanmar, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

