Left Menu

Congress, KCBC Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Congress MP Jebi Mather accuses the BJP-led Centre of dividing people and vows to protect minority rights, while Union Minister Ramdas Athawale defends the Waqf Amendment Bill. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council supports amending the Waqf Act, sparking debate over Muslim community benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:24 IST
Congress, KCBC Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Congress MP Jebi Mather (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Jebi Mather on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of dividing the populace, emphasizing the Congress party's commitment to minority rights. Speaking to ANI, Mather criticized the government's divisive tactics and stressed the need for legislative clarity regarding recent amendments.

Reacting to the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's (KCBC) support for the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, Mather acknowledged their right to express opinions while advocating for the protection of affected parties' rights. The parliamentarian pledged to address KCBC's concerns in efforts to safeguard minority groups.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale staunchly defended the bill, arguing that the opposition was misleading Muslims about its implications. Emphasizing inclusivity, Athawale asserted that the legislation intends to benefit the broader Muslim community, countering historical control by a few over the Waqf Board's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025