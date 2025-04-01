Congress, KCBC Clash Over Waqf Amendment Bill

In a heated political exchange, Congress MP Jebi Mather on Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of dividing the populace, emphasizing the Congress party's commitment to minority rights. Speaking to ANI, Mather criticized the government's divisive tactics and stressed the need for legislative clarity regarding recent amendments.

Reacting to the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's (KCBC) support for the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill, Mather acknowledged their right to express opinions while advocating for the protection of affected parties' rights. The parliamentarian pledged to address KCBC's concerns in efforts to safeguard minority groups.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale staunchly defended the bill, arguing that the opposition was misleading Muslims about its implications. Emphasizing inclusivity, Athawale asserted that the legislation intends to benefit the broader Muslim community, countering historical control by a few over the Waqf Board's resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)