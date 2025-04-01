Balancing Act: Yogi Adityanath's Unique Perspective on Politics and Religion

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, known for his spiritual roots as a monk, has stated that politics is not his permanent profession. In a recent interview, he dismissed speculation about future aspirations to become India's prime minister, emphasizing his commitment to his current role.

Adityanath discussed how politics and religion interact, noting that problems arise only when politics is driven by self-interest. He stressed that Indian philosophy has always sought to separate religion from selfish motives, aiming for both worldly progress and spiritual growth.

The chief minister reiterated that his identity is defined more by his work than title or name, suggesting that the ultimate goal of his political life is to serve the people and country, rather than focus on personal legacy or recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)