CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival: Focus on Growth and Alliances

The 24th party congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) aims to revitalize its political influence and electoral strength. Held in Madurai, the conference focuses on expanding its mass base, addressing declining electoral results, and fostering cooperation with parties opposing BJP. Key challenges include elections in Kerala, West Bengal, and Tripura.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 14:30 IST
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] is gearing up for its 24th party congress in Madurai, focusing on boosting its political influence. Amid declining electoral strength, the party emphasizes expanding its mass base and political role, especially in upcoming polls in Kerala, West Bengal, and Tripura, and aims to bolster its position in national politics.

The congress will discuss strategic alliances, particularly against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The draft resolution highlights cooperation with regional parties and the INDIA bloc, especially in Parliament and on shared issues. It also notes the rise of "neo-fascist characteristics" under the BJP rule, a point clarified to align party members' understanding.

The event features exhibitions on anti-fascism and the history of the communist movement, with key seminars planned, including one on State Rights featuring prominent Indian leaders. A new General Secretary will be elected to drive the party's future vision, with potential changes in the leadership structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

