Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Adjournment Amid Protests and Slogans

The Lok Sabha session faced disruption on Tuesday as members from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress staged protests, leading to an adjournment until 2 pm. The uproar began during Zero Hour with opposition members raising several contentious issues.

Samajwadi Party's chief, Akhilesh Yadav, highlighted the attack on party MP Ramji Lal Suman's residence. Meanwhile, members of the Trinamool Congress voiced concerns over a judge's transfer, although specifics remain unclear.

Despite Speaker Om Birla's requests for order, which included promises to address opposition concerns post paper-laying, the protests and slogan shouting continued, forcing an early adjournment.

(With inputs from agencies.)