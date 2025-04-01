Left Menu

Land Controversy Ignites: Students and Politicians Unite Against Auction

The planned auction of 400 acres near Hyderabad Central University has sparked protests by students and politicians. Accusations fly between political parties over environmental concerns, corruption, and potential ecological impacts. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Congress officials demand answers, highlighting potential collusion between state officials and real estate interests.

Land Controversy Ignites: Students and Politicians Unite Against Auction
TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The auction of 400 acres of land adjacent to Hyderabad Central University (HCU) has ignited protests by students and political figures over environmental concerns and alleged collusion between state officials and real estate interests. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud has openly challenged BRS Working President KT Rama Rao about prior land handovers.

Goud accused Rao of granting government land to personal associates, leading to the construction of private projects like My Home Vihanga. Referring to a pending court case, Goud asserted the land as government property, arguing for a transparent explanation and resolution in favor of the university's interests.

Student demonstrations continued to gain momentum as heated discourse unfolded, pressing the Telangana government to reconsider the auction. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also expressed disapproval, cautioning that real estate development could disrupt the local ecosystem and urging a halt to tree-felling activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

