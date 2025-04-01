Wisconsin's Judicial Race: A Referendum on Trump's America

In a pivotal election, Wisconsin voters are set to decide on a new justice for the state's highest court on Tuesday. This election has been labeled the priciest judicial race in U.S. history, a staggering $90 million in campaign finances fueled by the Trump presidency with significant contributions from Elon Musk.

As President Trump pushes his political agenda, Dan "Razin" Caine faces Senate scrutiny as his nominated U.S. military leader after a Pentagon shake-up. Meanwhile, contentious legislative actions in Florida could bolster the Republican majority in the House, as Trump's cabinet picks prompt special elections in two districts.

On another front, the Trump administration has announced cuts to federal funding for family planning, impacting Planned Parenthood significantly. Additionally, layoffs affecting thousands at health agencies signal a major workforce overhaul. Amidst these developments, NASA astronauts adjust back on Earth, and a U.S. judge rejects J&J's $10 billion settlement over talc-related lawsuits.

