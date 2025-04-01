AAP's Bold Action: Combating Punjab's Drug Menace
Manish Sisodia applauds the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's anti-drug initiatives. With guidance from Arvind Kejriwal, AAP aims to eliminate drug trafficking in the state through campaigns and strict enforcement. The government reports arrests, seizures, and pledges community involvement to fight drugs.
Punjab's AAP government, led by Bhagwant Mann, is mounting a comprehensive campaign against drug trafficking, receiving accolades from Manish Sisodia. The initiative, under Arvind Kejriwal's direction, aims to eradicate drug issues in the state.
At a press conference, Sisodia and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora detailed strategies to counteract drug problems. Recent efforts have seen the launch of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' a significant crackdown on drugs, aligning with a commitment to make Punjab drug-free.
Sisodia highlighted that, unlike previous administrations accused of protecting traffickers, the current government is taking hardened stances, including arrests and property demolitions. He also announced initiatives involving students and local community campaigns to spread awareness and combat drug usage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
