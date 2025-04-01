Left Menu

AAP's Bold Action: Combating Punjab's Drug Menace

Manish Sisodia applauds the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government's anti-drug initiatives. With guidance from Arvind Kejriwal, AAP aims to eliminate drug trafficking in the state through campaigns and strict enforcement. The government reports arrests, seizures, and pledges community involvement to fight drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:53 IST
AAP's Bold Action: Combating Punjab's Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's AAP government, led by Bhagwant Mann, is mounting a comprehensive campaign against drug trafficking, receiving accolades from Manish Sisodia. The initiative, under Arvind Kejriwal's direction, aims to eradicate drug issues in the state.

At a press conference, Sisodia and Punjab AAP president Aman Arora detailed strategies to counteract drug problems. Recent efforts have seen the launch of 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,' a significant crackdown on drugs, aligning with a commitment to make Punjab drug-free.

Sisodia highlighted that, unlike previous administrations accused of protecting traffickers, the current government is taking hardened stances, including arrests and property demolitions. He also announced initiatives involving students and local community campaigns to spread awareness and combat drug usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025